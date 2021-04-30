This lawyer is making a case for good health. C Aswin’s The Fruit Bowl Co serves smoothie bowls that are sugar-free, vegan and diabetic-friendly. And the venture which has attracted celebrity clients like Aishwarya Dhanush and Regina Cassandra recently introduced its own inspired iftar parcel as well. No meat, just fruit. A serving for one includes: dates; a large, satiating smoothie bowl (we had a tough time finishing ours!); cold-pressed watermelon juice or a chocolate drink made with almond milk.

Organic fruits are sourced from farms in Kodaikanal





Co-owned by Nishant Vijayakumar (30) of Brownie Heaven, their 10-seater physical outlet was opened in Royapettah a year ago. However, their subscription and delivery options are where a bulk of their orders come from. Here is what sets the menu apart. Beyond the expected seasonal flavours, you will also find curated juices, smoothies and bowls for specific needs. “Our diabetic smoothie bowl for instance, has fruits with a low GI index like guava, papaya and strawberry,” says Aswin (28). In contrast, he elaborates, “Our energy smoothie bowl is just the opposite with blended banana and mango.”

Compact, brightly-lit interiors

The Berry Smoothie bowl is a popular favourite

We sampled their popular Mango and Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowls — thick, chilled and wholesome — with an assortment of toppings like banana slices, pomegranate rubies and chia seeds. Blended from organic produce sourced directly from farms in Kodaikanal, the only sweetener used is dates, we are told. And the bowls are wonderfully refreshing and pack in beautiful fruity flavours. Although, our berry bowl (we have to admit) tasted more of banana and we would have preferred the hero to be the tart notes of mixed berries. For a smoothie, we ordered the indulgent Peanut Butter and Chocolate option which we give a thumbs up. And to cleanse our palate with something lighter, we opted for Revive (apple, pomegranate and pineapple) with a generous sprinkle of chia seeds. Sweet, sour and tropical — all in one sip!

Smoothie bowls at INR 180 to INR 250. Iftar boxes at INR 325 for a single person. Family pack at INR 800.

Juice fast

If you are looking at weight loss via a juice fast or perhaps a five-day cleanse, you could request their liquid diet option (eight bottles a day). More recently, with the need of the hour, Aswin tells us, “We have been working with doctors and nutritionists focusing on customised juice packs for post COVID-19 recovery patients.”