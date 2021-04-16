Mango Pulao

(Serves two people)



Ingredients

Basmati Rice 100 grams

Ripe Mango chopped 1 cup

Kaju 20 grams

Kismis 20 grams

Curry Leaves 4

Ghee 2 tbsp

Jeera ½ tbsp

Cloves ¼ tbsp

Bay leaves 3

Rose Water 1 tbsp

Kewada water 1 tbsp

Salt to taste



Method

Soak Basmati rice in clean water for 20 minutes.

Boil water and add salt, cloves and bay leaves in it.

Add soaked rice once water gets boil.

Drain water and make the rice dry.

Put ghee in a pan and let it become hot. Add jeera, kaju, kismis, curry leaves. Mix well. Then add rice in it and satire gently.

Mix small cubes of mango in the rice while serving.

Recipe shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef of Khandani Rajdhani.