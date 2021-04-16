Recipe: This Mango Pulao is the perfect weekend treat this summer
Mango Pulao
(Serves two people)
Ingredients
Basmati Rice 100 grams
Ripe Mango chopped 1 cup
Kaju 20 grams
Kismis 20 grams
Curry Leaves 4
Ghee 2 tbsp
Jeera ½ tbsp
Cloves ¼ tbsp
Bay leaves 3
Rose Water 1 tbsp
Kewada water 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Method
Soak Basmati rice in clean water for 20 minutes.
Boil water and add salt, cloves and bay leaves in it.
Add soaked rice once water gets boil.
Drain water and make the rice dry.
Put ghee in a pan and let it become hot. Add jeera, kaju, kismis, curry leaves. Mix well. Then add rice in it and satire gently.
Mix small cubes of mango in the rice while serving.
Recipe shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef of Khandani Rajdhani.