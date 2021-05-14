The explosion of cloud kitchens in the city during the pandemic is intelligently catering to the wishes of discerning food connoisseurs with a spread as diverse as one can imagine. But what was sadly missing from the food scene was an array of choices when it came to the most popular yet underrated dish — the humble sandwich. With its freshly baked bread and global flavours, homegrown food brand Sooper Sandwich is sure to give the global brands serving healthy subs, a run for their money.

Roshni Datta an alumnus of La Martiniere for Girls, who started the brand with her sisters, Priyanka and Sreejani, says, “Sooper Sandwich emerged from Kolkata’s need for tasty, hassle-free sandwiches that the city was really missing out on. Kolkata did not have a sandwich brand that would be on the top of the mind of consumers. While the restaurants give you options they don’t specialise in sandwiching meats and patties and fresh veggies in the right proportion. We are here to fill that gap. We bake our own bread and the recipes are supervised by chefs who have worked on global cruise ships.” With over 25 sandwiches and burger options apart from soups and salads, you are sure to be spoilt for choice. Their open sandwiches score high for their size (6 inches) making them apt for a bigger appetite. Options include Crunchy Corn and Cheese, Basil Tomato Baguette and Cheesy Jalapeno Baguette.

We, however, recommend the Satay Chicken Baguette, a bestseller, where the juicy and spicy satay chicken gets a tangy spike thanks to the pickled cucumber. The crunchy peanut butter sauce filling the pockets of the French-style loaf surely makes the affair a tasty one. Smaller versions of the sandwich are also available for mid-meal munching. Also, worth trying are their desi options like the Hara Vada Bun, Dahi Wala Toast and Masala Bhaji Bun.

Talking about packaging and delivery, the two elements which are a challenge when it comes to bread-based food, Roshni adds, “It was a difficult task, but surely not an impossible one. Using eco-friendly oil-resistant paper wraps and paper envelopes ensured spill-proof packaging.” The young food brand is brimming with new ideas and the all-women team has its eyes set on giving the multinational brands a tough challenge by adding even more options soon.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 350 for two