Harshvardhan Rane sold his bike, Royal Enfield Continental Gt, to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight Covid.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who sold his bike to arrange oxygen concentrators for the needy, donated one of them to the Cyberabad police.

On behalf of the Harshvardhan Rane Shirtoff Foundation, volunteer Abhilash Elaprolu handed over the oxygen concentrator to Cyberbad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Wednesday.



Actor Harshvardhan Rane donated oxygen concentrators to Cyberabad Police

* He has sold his bike Royal Enfield Continental Gt (TS09EC0079) to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight covid.@RachakondaCop @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/0dJH4MxZ8V — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 12, 2021

Harshvardhan, an avid biker, had earlier this month posted pictures of his yellow Royal Enfield Continental Gt bike on Instagram, writing that he wants to exchange his motorbike for a few oxygen concentrators to help needy people in combating Covid-19.



Also read: Harshvardhan Rane talks about recovering from COVID-19, coming back to the film sets and adopting a cat

Last week he sold off his bike. "Good news. Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram, 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon," wrote the actor who had also contracted coronavirus last year.



Harshvardhan Rane had made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. He also acted in Telugu films like Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Avunu 2, Kavacham and Anaamika.