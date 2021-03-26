As the temperatures rise, a wholesome bowl of salad to beat the heat, is just what you need. We have found a simple recipe — the Yasai Salad — from the kitchens of Japan. “Yasai means fresh vegetable,” informs Chef Karma Tenpa, head chef, Yazu: Pan Asain Supper Club, Mumbai. He shares that he wants people to go beyond the Mexican and Russian salads and explore an Asian recipe, instead. “It is a vegan salad and should be prepared fresh. Ingredients like olive and vinegar keep it refreshing,” he adds while sharing his version of the recipe that also includes a carrot dressing to make it more crunchy.

Yasai Salad With Carrot Dressing

Ingredients:

For the salad: Onion - 20 gm | Carrot - 40 gm | English cucumber - 20 gm | Iceberg lettuce - 20 gm | Lollo Rosso lettuce - 20 gm | Avocado - 20 gm | Black olives - 5 gm (or as per choice), Gherkins - 5 gm | Cherry tomato - 5 (cut into half)

For fresh carrot dressing: Carrot - 20 gm, Onion - 10 gm | Mustard paste - 2 gm| Salt to taste | White pepper - pinch to taste | Mizkan vinegar - 60 ml | Sugar - 4 small tsp and olive oil - 120 ml

Method:



● Wash the vegetables and lettuce and soak it in ice water to keep it crispy.

● Afterwards, finely julienne all the vegetables, except olives and gherkins. Gherkins need to be sliced.

● Arrange them in a bowl.

● For the dressing, blend all ingredients until you see a sauce-like consistency.

● Pour the dressing over the vegetables in the bowl and serve chilled.