Rajasthan-based label Baise Gaba, led by sister duo Reena and Ruchi Kakralia, has introduced a collection that is inspired by the aspect of changes in nature, and especially the colours one sees during sunset and dawn.

ALSO READ: Designer Siddhartha Bansal’s new collection is like taking a trip to the candy shop

Hence, Twilight seems like an apt name that they have decided to go with. “The name suggests half-light during sunset, and the colours like yellow, orange, rust and ivory are reminiscent of it,” informs Reena as we begin the conversation.

A sari and dress from Twilight

The silhouettes we spot also remind one of the subtle evening breeze as they are so fluid. The summer-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, chiffon and chanderi, with crepe allow easy-draping and are flattering too. Apart from the outfits, the sister duo has also added handcrafted and embroidered corset belts and bags that could complement the outfits and in some cases might add just a bit of structure to the fluid patterns. The other thing one notices about these outfits are the versatility of the cuts. Ruchi adds, “From straight hemlines to experimental ones, we have incorporated a few to create the Indo-Western repertoire.”

A co-ord from the collection

Some of the highlights from this new collection of the Jaipur-based label include their Zinnia Top and Gharara Co-ord, their earthy Regia dress, and ankle-length Dimday Kaftan in yellow with tassle-tie which makes sure the garment is clinched at the waist. From the saris, the Vesper Ruffle Sari with miniature frangipani motifs and the Sundown Ruffle Sari stands out. The former, created by the artisans in chiffon makes it light occasion wear that is a winner.





Rs 3,000 upwards.

Available online.