Homegrown designer label ANJ is ready with its Spring-Summer 2021 collection called Floret Bloom and it's all about fresh leaves entangled with blooming flowers. Classic cuts and a palette of soft pastel hues, turn this collection into a celebration of nature’s abundance and the beauty of flowers.

The range draws inspiration from nature and its array of colours, textures, and shapes which come together in a lively confluence. Light, airy fabrics and a beautiful mix of colours and styles form the base of this collection. Inspired by the natural colour palette of sky, earth and forest tones, the garments largely have loose and relaxed fits replete with subtle floral and bird motifs, making them perfect outfits for a luncheon on a hot summer day. The silhouettes comprise tunics and fusion wear garments made with semi-sheer textiles.

“Nearly every sentiment can be expressed with flowers, happiness, love, sincerity, sympathy, gratitude and most importantly, it's very joyful. The arrival of summer brings the promise of new beginnings and renewal of life. What better than flowers to celebrate this refreshed sun-kissed energy,” explains Anju Karanjia, the label's founder-designer.

Anju adds that she has kept the cuts and fits very classic, minimalistic and played with the hues and motifs this season.

