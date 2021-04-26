Recipe: These summer coolers from your childhood promise nostalgia in every sip
Mohabbat ka Sharbat
Ingredients
500 ml Chilled Milk
¼ cup Sugar
3 tbsp Rose Syrup
1 cup Watermelon Juice
1 cup Watermelon (chopped)
1 cup Chilled Water
Rose Petals (to garnish)
Ice Cubes (as required)
Instructions
Mix chilled milk, sugar, and rose syrup in a bowl.
Add watermelon juice, chopped watermelon, and chilled water and mix well.
Add ice cubes and garnish with rose petals.
Serve immediately.
Jeera Soda
Ingredients
½ cup Cumin Seeds
1 tbsp Black Peppercorns
1 cup Granulated Sugar
4 tsp Black Salt
4 tsp Chaat Masala
1 cup Water
1 tbsp Lemon Juice
Plain Soda (as required)
Instructions
Dry roast cumin seeds and black peppercorns until slightly browned.
Remove the pan from heat and let it cool.
Grind the roasted cumin seeds and peppercorns to make a coarse powder.
Transfer this powder into the pan.
Add sugar, black salt, and chaat masala.
Add water and cook to make a thick syrup.
Store this syrup in a glass syrup.
Add ice cubes in a glass.
Add lemon juice and 2 tbsp syrup to the glass.
Top the glass with soda and served immediately.
Recipes shared by Neha Mathur of Whisk Affair, a dentist-turned-Instagram inspiration for all things food.