Recipe: This fresh fruit tart is the perfect summer dessert to try at home
Fresh fruit tart
Ingredients:
Serves 10 people
For Tart Base:
80 grams Icing Sugar
40 grams Eggs
225 grams Refined Flour
1 ml Vanilla Essence
135 grams Butter
For Pastry Cream:
100 ml Milk
20 grams Sugar
20 grams Egg Yolk
6 grams Corn Flour
4 grams Custard Powder
200 grams Whip Cream
For Garnish:
500 grams Assorted Fruits
80 grams Glaze Gel
100 grams Fresh Cherry
50 grams Dark Chocolate
Instructions - For Tart Base:
Melt the butter and then icing sugar, add egg, flour and vanilla essence.
Sheet the Dough, Place it in a designed tart mould.
Bake at 200 C for 15-20 minutes.
Once ready, remove from oven and cool.
For Pastry Cream:
Mix sugar and egg yolk, add milk in a bowl.
In another bowl mix cornflour, custard powder with water.
Now boil the milk, sugar, egg yolk, while boiling add cornflour mix, add butter and remove from the heat and cool.
Mix custard cream with whipped cream.
How to assemble:
Fill the cream in the tart shell, Assemble assorted fruits on top and apply glaze gel on top then garnish with mint leaves and chocolate garnish.
(Contributed by Chef Asif Iqbal – Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai)