Fresh fruit tart

Ingredients:

Serves 10 people

For Tart Base:

80 grams Icing Sugar

40 grams Eggs

225 grams Refined Flour

1 ml Vanilla Essence

135 grams Butter



For Pastry Cream:

100 ml Milk

20 grams Sugar

20 grams Egg Yolk

6 grams Corn Flour

4 grams Custard Powder

200 grams Whip Cream

For Garnish:

500 grams Assorted Fruits

80 grams Glaze Gel

100 grams Fresh Cherry

50 grams Dark Chocolate



Instructions - For Tart Base:

Melt the butter and then icing sugar, add egg, flour and vanilla essence.

Sheet the Dough, Place it in a designed tart mould.

Bake at 200 C for 15-20 minutes.

Once ready, remove from oven and cool.



For Pastry Cream:

Mix sugar and egg yolk, add milk in a bowl.

In another bowl mix cornflour, custard powder with water.

Now boil the milk, sugar, egg yolk, while boiling add cornflour mix, add butter and remove from the heat and cool.

Mix custard cream with whipped cream.



How to assemble:

Fill the cream in the tart shell, Assemble assorted fruits on top and apply glaze gel on top then garnish with mint leaves and chocolate garnish.

(Contributed by Chef Asif Iqbal – Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai)