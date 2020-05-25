Malted Mojito



Ingredients:

Non alcoholic malted brew – 120 ml

Fresh mint – 6 leaves

Ginger juliennes – 20 gms

Lemon wedges – 6

Demerara sugar – 15 gms



Method:

Add the ginger juliennes in to a glass and muddle. Then add the demerara sugar, lemon wedges and continue continue muddling. Tap the fresh mint leaves between your palms and drop it to in the glass. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top it up with non-alcoholic malted brew.

(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)