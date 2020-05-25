Recipe: Try this non-alcoholic Malted Mojito at home for a quick and delicious summer drink
Malted Mojito
Ingredients:
Non alcoholic malted brew – 120 ml
Fresh mint – 6 leaves
Ginger juliennes – 20 gms
Lemon wedges – 6
Demerara sugar – 15 gms
Method:
Add the ginger juliennes in to a glass and muddle. Then add the demerara sugar, lemon wedges and continue continue muddling. Tap the fresh mint leaves between your palms and drop it to in the glass. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top it up with non-alcoholic malted brew.
(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)