Vine shine

Ingredients:



Seedless green grapes – 50 gms

Fresh mint – 6 leaves

Fresh basil – 6 leaves

Lime juice – 15ml

Elderflower syrup – 10 ml

Lemonade – to top up

Method:

Put the destemmed grapes in to a shaker and press the grapes gently with a muddler, tap the mint and basil leaves between your palms and drop it to the shaker. Then add lime juice and elderflower syrup. Shake all the ingredients and pour the mixture in a hurricane glass filled with ice and top up with lemonade.

(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)