Recipe: This summer cooler with grape and mint is super refreshing for the summer
Vine shine
Ingredients:
Seedless green grapes – 50 gms
Fresh mint – 6 leaves
Fresh basil – 6 leaves
Lime juice – 15ml
Elderflower syrup – 10 ml
Lemonade – to top up
Method:
Put the destemmed grapes in to a shaker and press the grapes gently with a muddler, tap the mint and basil leaves between your palms and drop it to the shaker. Then add lime juice and elderflower syrup. Shake all the ingredients and pour the mixture in a hurricane glass filled with ice and top up with lemonade.
(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)