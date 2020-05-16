Recipe: These golden sabudana vadas make for the perfect evening snack
Sabudana Vada
Ingredients:
Sago - one medium sized bowl
Boiled potatoes - 2
Oil - t tsp
Salt (to taste)
Sugar (to taste)
Lemon juice (to taste)
Groundnuts - 1/2 cup
Cumin
Raisins
Method:
- Take a bowl and add sago and water in it. Soak for at
least 2 hrs or till it gets fluffy. Once it's done, drain the
excess water and transfer the sago in a bowl. Keep it
aside for 2-3 hours.
- Take another bowl and add 2 boiled potatoes in it. Peel
and mash them we. Meanwhile, roast 1/2 cup of ground
nuts in a pan over medium flame. Once done, transfer the
nuts in a bowl keep them aside. Now add 1 tsp oil in the
same pan and heat it over moderate flame. Add cumin
and raisins in it. Sauté for few seconds and then turn off the
flame.
- Mix the sago, boiled potatoes and crushed ground nuts
together in a bowl. Add salt, lemon juice and sugar in the
mixture. Pour the cumin-raisin mixture in this bowl and mix
well.
- Take portions from the mixture and form Vadas with oiled
palms. Deep Fry over medium heat till crisp and golden
brown.
-Serve the sabudana vada hot with coriander or
mint chutney or sweetened yoghurt.
(Contributed by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani)