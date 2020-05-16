Sabudana Vada

Ingredients:

Sago - one medium sized bowl

Boiled potatoes - 2

Oil - t tsp

Salt (to taste)

Sugar (to taste)

Lemon juice (to taste)

Groundnuts - 1/2 cup

Cumin

Raisins

Method:

- Take a bowl and add sago and water in it. Soak for at

least 2 hrs or till it gets fluffy. Once it's done, drain the

excess water and transfer the sago in a bowl. Keep it

aside for 2-3 hours.

- Take another bowl and add 2 boiled potatoes in it. Peel

and mash them we. Meanwhile, roast 1/2 cup of ground

nuts in a pan over medium flame. Once done, transfer the

nuts in a bowl keep them aside. Now add 1 tsp oil in the

same pan and heat it over moderate flame. Add cumin

and raisins in it. Sauté for few seconds and then turn off the

flame.

- Mix the sago, boiled potatoes and crushed ground nuts

together in a bowl. Add salt, lemon juice and sugar in the

mixture. Pour the cumin-raisin mixture in this bowl and mix

well.

- Take portions from the mixture and form Vadas with oiled

palms. Deep Fry over medium heat till crisp and golden

brown.

-Serve the sabudana vada hot with coriander or

mint chutney or sweetened yoghurt.

(Contributed by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani)