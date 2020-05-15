Dosa Cutlet

Ingredients:

1. Two cups Slurrp Farm Dosa batter (spinach/beetroot)

(or make your own with readymade dosa batter and fresh veggies)

2. Two tbsp onion, finely chopped

3. ½ Tsp ginger, finely chopped

4. One tbsp coriander, finely chopped

5. ½ Cup poha (Flattened rice)

6. Salt to taste



Method:

1. Take the Slurrp Farm Dosa batter and mix poha in it. Keep the mixture aside for 10

minutes so that the poha gets soften in the batter

2. Add chopped vegetables along with the salt to the batter. Mix well

3. Make small balls and deep fry

4. Serve with ketchup or chutney

(From the Slurrp Farm Recipe e-book)