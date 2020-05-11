Recipe: Feeling under the weather? This quick and easy turmeric latte is just the immunity booster you need
Ingredients:
- Dried Turmeric-1 bud (Benefits: Anti-bacterial)
- Almond Milk-300ml (Benefits: Increases Immunity)
- Star Anise-1pod (Benefits: Fights Flu)
- Cinnamon-5gms (Benefits: Anti-allergic)
- Honey-10gms (Benefits: Fights Cough)
Method:
- Crush the dried turmeric buds. Pour Almond milk into a pan.
- Add in the turmeric powder, star anise and let it simmer for 10 mins.
- Strain the liquid into a latte cup.
- Add honey to taste and cinnamon powder as garnish.
(Contributed by The Westin Chennai Velachery)