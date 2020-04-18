Recipe: This Lemon Vodka Rasam is the best thing you will make during the lockdown
Chef Harish Rao from Chennai has been wowing us with all sorts of exciting treats from his home kitchen on his IGTV - from Omelette Curry to Jackfruit pepper fry. But this delicious twist on a South Indian staple, rasam, is perhaps our favourite.
Let's get cooking!
Ingredients
(For Muddling the Vodka)
45 ml vodka
Rasam (chilled, and strained)
5-6 curry leaves
1 lemon
A few sprigs coriander leaves
1 piece of fresh ginger
Ingredients
(For the lemon rasam)
2 tbsp Toor dal
5 green chillies slit
A pinch of turmeric powder
1 tbsp rasam powder
1 tsp pepper cumin powder
1½ tsp salt
1 tbsp coriander leaves
2 tbsp lemon juice (adjust as needed)
For tempering
2 tsp ghee
1 tsp mustard seeds
A few curry Leaves
1 tomato (roughly chopped)
Method
Cooking dal
Take Toor dal, slit green chilli and turmeric in a vessel. Add water and pressure cook for about 3-4
whistles.
Making rasam
-In a sauce pan, add the cooked dal and green chili tomatoes and add 2 cups of water
-To the sauce pan, add rasam powder, pepper-cumin powder and salt. Allow the rasam to boil for about
5 minutes
-Add 1 more cup of water and allow the rasam to form a frothy layer on top of the rasam. Switch off the flame. Do not bring it to boil
- Garnish with coriander leaves
Tempering process
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add mustard seeds and allow it to sputter. Then add curry leaves and give a mix.
- Finally add tomato and saute the tomato for a minute.
- Add this Tempering to the Rasam. Finally add lemon juice and give a mix
Method:
(For the lemon vodka rasam)
- First, muddle the curry leaves,coriander leaves, ginger, lemon and strain it and keep aside.
- Add the vodka to the Rasam along with the muddled ingredients.
- Strain the drink into a martini glass or a shot glass.
This drink tastes delicious when be served hot or cold.
(Chef Harish Rao is the Brand Chef of SeaSalt Madras and a consultant chef)