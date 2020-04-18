Chef Harish Rao from Chennai has been wowing us with all sorts of exciting treats from his home kitchen on his IGTV - from Omelette Curry to Jackfruit pepper fry. But this delicious twist on a South Indian staple, rasam, is perhaps our favourite.

Let's get cooking!

Ingredients

(For Muddling the Vodka)

45 ml vodka

Rasam (chilled, and strained)

5-6 curry leaves

1 lemon

A few sprigs coriander leaves

1 piece of fresh ginger



Ingredients

(For the lemon rasam)

2 tbsp Toor dal

5 green chillies slit

A pinch of turmeric powder

1 tbsp rasam powder

1 tsp pepper cumin powder

1½ tsp salt

1 tbsp coriander leaves

2 tbsp lemon juice (adjust as needed)

For tempering

2 tsp ghee

1 tsp mustard seeds

A few curry Leaves

1 tomato (roughly chopped)

Method

Cooking dal

Take Toor dal, slit green chilli and turmeric in a vessel. Add water and pressure cook for about 3-4

whistles.

Making rasam

-In a sauce pan, add the cooked dal and green chili tomatoes and add 2 cups of water

-To the sauce pan, add rasam powder, pepper-cumin powder and salt. Allow the rasam to boil for about

5 minutes

-Add 1 more cup of water and allow the rasam to form a frothy layer on top of the rasam. Switch off the flame. Do not bring it to boil

- Garnish with coriander leaves

Tempering process

- Heat ghee in a pan. Add mustard seeds and allow it to sputter. Then add curry leaves and give a mix.

- Finally add tomato and saute the tomato for a minute.

- Add this Tempering to the Rasam. Finally add lemon juice and give a mix

Method:

(For the lemon vodka rasam)

- First, muddle the curry leaves,coriander leaves, ginger, lemon and strain it and keep aside.

- Add the vodka to the Rasam along with the muddled ingredients.

- Strain the drink into a martini glass or a shot glass.

This drink tastes delicious when be served hot or cold.

(Chef Harish Rao is the Brand Chef of SeaSalt Madras and a consultant chef)