Full of youthfulness and exuberance, Tara & I’s latest edit is inspired by a certain coziness that comes from quiet mornings and the softness of an early ballet class, where excited girls turn into fairies, nymphs and queens. The Mumbai-based prêt-a-porter label with a design vocabulary of casual chic and elevated classics borrows ideas from the dance of the ballerina, where romanticism and playfulness take centre stage.

The prints in the collection capture the motifs of the tutu and ballet ribbons to create a beautiful romance with delicate movements. It uses ethically sourced, natural, biodegradable fabrics like high-twist cotton voile and cotton tencel to add fluidity and effortlessness to every piece.

Look out for bubble tops and dresses, layered skirts, fit ‘n flare, tiered and ruffled dresses, playsuits and jumpsuits come alive in lush hues of blush, plum, crème and pearl grey. Sheer printed fabrics, with intricate details like mini-ruffles and gathers, reflects the cheerful lightheartedness of Spring.