Fascinated by the annals and antiquities of the world, Reena Katiyar, who launched the sari label Kasturi Kundal (specialises in exquisite saris) in 2019, tries to capture cultural traditions in their purest forms in all her silhouettes. “I sincerely believe that it takes centuries to form a civilisation. So much is created yet so much is lost, sometimes unknowingly and at times carelessly. I endeavour along with my team to preserve, nurture and carry forward our rich handloom traditions,” shares Reena, who holds no formal degree in fashion or textile weaving.

Kasturi Kundal's summer sari edit

“Since both my father and husband have transferable jobs, I have had the opportunity to explore various forms of indigenous art across the states (in India) and my passion for art eventually resulted in Kasturi Kundal,” she adds. The core philosophy of this Raipurbased brand is to carry forward the different age-old traditions of hand weaving and handcrafting and offer patrons authentic weaves in a variety of designs.

Kasturi Kundal's summer sari edit

Ardently believing in a slow and timeless fashion, the label uses age-old techniques of hand weaving and handcrafting, employing more than 500 weavers and artisans and their families, thereby sustaining their livelihood and art too. Though the journey has been slow ever since the inception of the label, Reena and her team utilised the time to come up with new designs and fabrics that take months to develop.

Kasturi Kundal's summer sari edit

And the outcome is evident in the label’s latest summer collection which is a splendid amalgamation of printed saris in woven tussar, khadi, jamdani and tussar jamdani. The colour palette is vibrant and soothing and includes bright and bold jewel tones, blue, green, pink and peach. The palpable surge in the demand for woven fabric, especially the sari has definitely encouraged labels like Kasturi Kundal to experiment and grow.

Kasturi Kundal's summer sari edit

“It is heartening to see the inclination of the young generation towards this fascinating six yards of elegance. These saris can be fun to adorn if paired with a spaghetti top, a simple top or a smart shirt. Accessorise them with stylish silver or elegant pearl jewellery and you are ready to rock the look,” says Reena. A proponent of green fashion, Reena sincerely believes that one should always invest in a pure handmade sari or fabric since a synthetic machine-made sari can never replace the elegance and richness of an authentic textile.

“Your summer wardrobe should be replete with linens, khadi, cotton, chiffon, georgette, organza and summer silk,” she adds.

Kasturi Kundal's summer sari edit

The label’s next line-up comprises an exquisite range of hand-woven banarasi and kalamkari saris. “The techniques used in banarasi saris include Dumpanch, Katarvan, Vaskat, Kadhwa, Kadhiyal and Tanchhoi. Following the initial preparations which take about two months, some of the saris take about a week to get ready while some may take about three to four months. We are using pure katan and Bangalore silk for all our banarasi saris,” informs Reena, who wishes to dress up Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit someday.

Available online.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas

PS: Dear readers, tell us what are you wearing this summer?