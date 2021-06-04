A library stocked with comics that bring a sense of nostalgia, and walls that tell stories of Batman and Captain America — Comic Social has been a favourite hangout spot for the Marvel and DC enthusiasts. With a menu that offers juicy burgers to desserts, it had something for everyone. Now, the restaurant has an all-new breakfast menu. We were quite thrilled to try it. Here are our top picks from the menu...

Waffle up!

We started our sampling session with the Plain Waffles. They were soft and had just the right amount of crunch. We paired the waffles with maple syrup and honey and couldn’t help but reached for more.

Waffles

Eat your veggies

Our next pick was the Veggie Breakfast Platter. The platter came with an assortment of vegetables such as beans, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms. What we loved about it was how the vegetables were subtly flavoured with spices and then grilled making the dish light on the stomach. It also came with a side of mashed potatoes and garlic bread. The mashed potatoes were spot on.

Interiors

All about eggs

It was time to sample their egg-based breakfast dishes. We picked the Spinach Stuffed Omelette. For fitness enthusiasts who are looking to indulge, this is a good choice. It was generously filled with spinach, which we liked. It did not feel heavy and was slightly moist — just how we prefer our omelettes. The dish also came with a side of crispy potato wedges and garlic bread.

Omelette

Next up was the Eggs Florentine. What do we say about a classic like this? The poached eggs were cooked to perfection and the runny yolk was quite tasty. The eggs came with a mix of cream cheese, topped with herbs and spinach. Served on top of crispy bread, the Eggs Florentine was quite filling and enjoyable.

Eggs Florentine

The classics

Last up on the menu was the Cold Muesli. The sweet yogurt added to the dish was refreshing on a hot summer day. Drizzled with nuts, this dish is a healthy breakfast option. The menu also offers Classic English Breakfast, pancakes, and chicken stuffed omelettes that we recommend you check out.

Rs. 600 for two. Available at Jubilee Hills and online.