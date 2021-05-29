These drool worthy Pancakes by Chef Shantanu Gupte are low on calories. The ingredients used to make these pancakes are rich in protein and fibre.

Oatmeal and Raisin Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 2 large eggs

• 2 tbsp honey

• 2 tsp vanilla extract

• 3 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 1/2 cups rolled oats (quick oats)

• 1/3 cup raisins

• 2 cups buttermilk (or plain yogurt)

• 3/4 cup whole wheat flour

• 1/2 tsp baking soda

• 2 pinches freshly grated nutmeg

• 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 2 pinches ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp sea salt

Method:

Step1: Making the batter

Whisk the eggs, honey, vanilla and oil together. Add the oatmeal, raisins and buttermilk. Mix and set aside for the oatmeal to soften.

In a separate bowl mix together whole wheat flour, baking soda, nutmeg, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

Mix the wet ingredients with the mix of dry ingredients. Stir till the dry ingredients are just incorporated; do not over mix.

Step 2: Cooking the Pancakes

Preheat your griddle or frying pan to medium-high and then lightly oil.

Ladle the batter onto the griddle and let it cook for few minutes, before flipping. Then flip and let cook through. Keep in mind these pancakes do take longer to cook than regular pancakes.

Serve immediately with warm maple syrup or honey

CHEF'S NOTES:

These pancakes have a slightly heavy texture compared to refined flour pancakes so they take couple of minutes more to cook on the griddle.

Instead of the raisin’s you can add goodness of your choice like seedless dates, almonds, walnuts, chopped banana, blueberries etc.

Multigrain and Jaggery Caramelised Banana Pancakes:

Ingredients:

2 cups multigrain flour

2 Tbsp Honey

1 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 eggs (For egg less add 2 tbsp of condensed milk)

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup melted butter

For Caramelised-Banana

1 Tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp Milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon Rum flavoring (optional)

2 bananas, diced

1/4th cup grated organic jaggery

Method:

For the Pancakes

In a medium bowl, combine multigrain flour, honey, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.

In another bowl whisk together eggs, buttermilk, and 1/4 cup melted butter.

Add wet ingredients to dry along with banana and stir to combine.

Make sure the batter is just thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. This is because we are making thinner pancakes

Heat a griddle over medium heat. Coat with melted butter and drop batter onto the griddle using a ladle. Cook for 2 minutes.

For Caramelised Banana:

Combine 1/4 cup melted butter, jaggery, and milk in a pan.

Bring to a boil and continue to boil until mixture thickens slightly and jaggery caramelises, about 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and add diced banana, vanilla extract, and rum extract.

To serve:

Place the pancake on a chopping board or clean table top.

Fill it with 2 to3 table spoons of caramelised banana mix and roll the pancakes.

Trim the edges and serve with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and a sprig of mint leaves.

Ragi Pancakes

235 K Calorie (approx)

Ingredients:

3/4 th cup (125 g) Ragi (millet) Flour

½ cup (90g) blended quick oats (in a mixer/grinder)

01 number eggs(medium)

1 tsp honey

01 piece ripe banana

1 pc ripe mango diced

2 tbsp skimmed milk

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 pinch (2g) baking powder

1 tsp oil

Method:

In a bowl mash the ripe banana completely till soft.

To it add ragi flour, Oat flour, egg, honey and baking powder.

Add milk as per required consistency of the batter. (it should coat the back of a spoon)

Now lightly fold in oil and the diced mango (1/2 quantity and reserve half)

Pour oil in a non-stick pan on a medium heat. Pour a ladle of the batter and cook on one side till bubbles start appearing and sides are cooked.

Flip the pan cake and cook the other side in the same way. The pancake should have a nice golden-brown colour on both sides.

Garnish with a dollop of yoghurt, mango and a sprig of mint

Tip: Drizzle more honey on the pancake if required.