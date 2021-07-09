Monsoon special: Check out these three recipes perfect for a rainy day

The rains could get one in the mood for snacking more than usual. So why not indulge in something that is equal parts healthy and delicious. We spoke to some of the chefs in the city for recipes that are high on nutrition — from corn to tea. Here's a round up of some healthy dishes that will satiate your snack cravings this season.

Cornscape

One snack that everyone enjoys is roasted corn. From street food vendors to gourmet kitchens, corn is quite a favourite everywhere. And for the executive chef of The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Sudhir Nair, monsoons immediately makes him think of the streets of Mumbai — his hometown — and the memory of enjoying bhuttas. And he gladly agreed to share the recipe of Charred Corn Salad, that adds a twist to one of his favourite treats from his childhood.

Chef Sudhir Nair

Ingredients:

Whole corn cob - 1 | Butter - 20 grams | Lemon - ½ slice | Salt - As per taste | Red chilli powder - As per taste | Spring onion - 1 bunch | Peanuts - 50 grams | Green peas - 50 grams

Method:

● To make a salad, ensure to use a tender corn cob.

● Take a few coal embers and place the cob on them. Allow the corn to get evenly roasted on all sides.

● After it is roasted, remove the corn kernels from the cob and transfer them to a bowl.

● To this, add chopped spring onions, boiled green peas, and peanuts. Season with salt and chilli powder. Give the ingredients a nice mix.

● Finally, pour melted butter on the kernels and garnish with lemon juice. Serve piping hot.

NUTRITION 101:

While eating corn uplifts one’s mood, it also ranks quite high as a wholesome food. It comes packed with fiber, zinc, and copper.

Charred Corn Salad

That’s the tea

From the Irani chai to gourmet brews, Hyderabad cannot do without its cup of tea. And, if you enjoy it as much, then you ought to check out Shreya Velidanda’s Chai Breakfast Pudding recipe. The junior sous chef of ITC Kakatiya shares that this dish often brings back the monsoon nostalgia for her.

Chef Shreya Velidanda

Ingredients:

Chai for soaking oats: Oat milk - 400ml | Water - 100ml | Tea bag - 1 | Green cardamom – 2 | Cloves – 2 | Ginger – 1 inch piece

Muesli: Rolled oats - 0.5 cup | Greek yoghurt - 0.5 cup | Honey - 1 tablespoon | Granny Smith Apple, grated - 0.25 cup | Banana, grated - 0.25 cup | Toasted almonds - 2 tablespoons | Prunes, chopped - 2 tablespoons | Raisins, chopped - 2 tablespoons | Cinnamon powder - 1 teaspoon

Method:

● Infuse the tea bag and spices in boiling water and add the oat milk. Allow it to cool down till slightly warm. Then, soak the oats in the tea infused oat milk.

● Once the oats have soaked up most of the chai infused oat milk, fold in all the ingredients for the muesli.

● Store this mixture in a container overnight and serve the dish cold in the morning.

● Garnish it with toasted almond slivers.

NUTRITION 101:

This fusion breakfast recipe is a wellness platter. Ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and cloves are loaded with antioxidants. The apples are a great source of vitamin C and also prevent diseases like the common cold.

Chai Breakfast Pudding

Sip and repeat

Is there a better way to welcome the rains than with a steaming bowl of soup? Mumtaj Shah, the Master Chef at Bidri, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel is known to whip up a special tomato soup. When we asked him what is his favourite food to eat on a rainy day, he offered to tell our readers how to prepare Tamatar Dhania Ka Shorba, a signature tomato-based soup enjoyed across the country.

Chef Mumtaj Shah

Ingredients:

Tomatoes, medium-sized - 7 | Fresh Coriander stems - 1 stalk | Oil - 2 tablespoons | Black cardamom - 1 | Green cardamoms - 2 | Cumin seeds - ½ teaspoon | Fennel seeds - ½ teaspoon | Cinnamon - ½ inch stick | Black peppercorns - 4 | Dried red chillies - 2 | Gram flour - 1 tablespoon | Salt - As per taste | Red chilli powder - ½ teaspoon

Method:

● Roughly chop the tomatoes and separate the coriander leaves from the stems and keep them aside. Retain the stems and chop them.

● Now, take a pan and heat some oil. Add black cardamom, green cardamoms, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, cinnamon, black peppercorns, and red chilies. Sauté the spices.

● To this, add coriander stems, gram flour, and mix well. Also, add the tomatoes and give this a nice mix.

● Add salt, red chilli powder, and 2 cups of water. Mix till the spices are absorbed by the water.

● Cover the pan and cook till the tomatoes come to a mushy texture. Once they are cooked, blend the mixture with a hand blender.

● Strain the mixture into a bowl. Sprinkle fresh coriander leaves and serve.

NUTRITION 101: This traditional Indian recipe is rich in antioxidants, and also helps to boost immunity levels.

Tamatar Dhania Ka Shorba

