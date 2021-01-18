Oyster Stew & Cornbread

Oyster Stew is an old Virginia favorite and topped with cornbread makes it a hearty southern meal.



Oyster Stew



Ingredients:

- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

- ½ cup onion – brunoise*

- 1/4 cup celery – brunoise*

- 4 tablespoon sherry

- 1-quart heavy cream

- 16 shucked Virginia oysters

- 6 slices of bacon - cooked crisp



Directions:

- In a large pot combine sweat onions and celery in the melted butter on medium heat.

- Deglaze with sherry and then add cream.

- Reduce by a quarter.

- Season with salt and pepper and then add the oysters last when heat is off to not overcook the oysters.

- Brunoise is a culinary knife cut in which the food item is first julienned and then turned a quarter turn and diced again, producing cubes of about 3 mm or less on each side, or 1/8-inch dice. In France, a 'brunoise' cut is smaller, 1 to 2 mm on each side, or 1/16-inch dice.



Corn Bread

Ingredients:

- 1 pound flour

- 1 pound cornmeal

- .75 pound sugar

- .7 ounce baking powder

- .2 ounce baking soda

- 7 eggs

- 25 fluid ounce buttermilk

- 8 fluid ounce oil (blend/canola/vegetable)



Directions:

- Combine all dry ingredients and sift.

- Separately mix the wet ingredients well with a whisk.

- Add the wet ingredients to the dry and incorporate, making sure there are no clumps.

- Spray muffin tin with non-stick spray, scoop 4 ounce of batter into tray

- Bake 325 degrees for 23 minutes, preferably on high convection.



Oyster Stew Assembly

- Place cornbread in middle of bowl, place a large piece of the cooked bacon in the middle of corn bread, pour broth and oysters.