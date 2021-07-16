Antera in Hyderabad opens its doors and offers Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema dishes

If you are a Telugu movie enthusiast, you will know the earthy aesthetics of countryside abodes that have been a part of ’80s and ’90s cinema culture.And that is exactly how Antera looks — it transports you to the legendary filmmaker, Bapu’s movies, with its rustic interiors and vintage-style paintings. The outlet, just a few days old, is already creating a buzz because of the ambience and menu.

Interestingly, the place’s name comes from the cuisines it serves — Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. We recently sampled a hearty lunch from the restaurant and here’s what caught our attention.

Antera

When we checked their menu, we were delighted to find several local favourites like Bheja Fry, Ghee Roast Kodi, and Guthi Vankaya Koora. Pooja Reddy, the owner of Antera, informs us that the menu was carefully curated to bring the best of Telugu cuisine under one roof. After taking a look at the menu, we started our meal with the Bangla Kodi, Totakura Liver Fry, and Choti Moti Paneer. The starters were delicious and if you have a preference for spicy food, then the Totakura Liver Fry and Bangla Kodi are must-tries.

Bangla Kodi

We then moved on to the main course and picked the Kichidi Kheema Khatta. The addition of meat to the dish elevated it. We also tried another combo, Avakaya Pappu Annam With Pachi Pulusu. The two dishes are classics and they were well executed. We ended the main course with the Kuchipudi Chicken Pulav, which was wellseasoned with spices and herbs. We washed down this spicy dish with Kobbari Milk — a coconut-based refreshing drink.

Kichdi Kheema Khatta

For desserts, we opted for the Apricot Trifle Pudding and Antera’s Special Leches. The latter came with a sponge cake topped with pears and whipped cream. Both were a perfect end to the meal.

Rs. 1,200 upwards.At Jubilee Hills.