Hyderabad's Sarkar’s Kitchen offers delectable dishes such as chicken cutlets and home-style murgir jhol

Even before you enter the doors of the newly-opened Sarkar’s Kitchen, you will get a whiff of Kolkata. The aromas of kasundi and mutton curry waft across enticingly as we step in. From paintings of Howrah Bridge to hand-pulled rickshaws from the streets of the city, even the entrance is designed to transport you to West Bengal. Once inside the dimly-lit outlet, we are greeted by Sarita Sarkar, the founder of the restaurant who gives us a quick tour of the place, a 60-seater with antique pieces and Jamini Roy’s paintings beautifully decorated on the walls.

Straight from the streets

As we keenly observed the antiques, and pictures of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on the walls, whilst enjoying Bengali folk music playing in the background, our appetisers begin to arrive. We start our meal with the Bhetki Fish Fry. The fish was crispy and perfectly cooked. It was served with the classic kasundi (mustard sauce) which gives the starter an added pungent flavour. Sarita informs us that they source the kasundi from Bengal and are planning to sell a packaged version of the dip at the restaurant. And, we cannot wait to get in the line for a jar of delectable goodness.

Bhetki Fish Fry

We also try their Chicken Cutlets, which are crunchy and come packed with a spicy minced chicken filling. This classic street food from Kolkata does not disappoint us at all.

Mangsho and more

No Bengali meal is complete without luchi. Hence, we picked the popular Luchi Kosha Mangsho combination. The luchi (puris) were soft and thankfully weren’t very oily, easing our guilt. The Kosha Mangsho (mutton curry), a laboursome dish which has been slow-cooked for four hours, is packed with flavour, down to the last spoonful. The meat is juicy, tender, and fell off the bone deliciously. The combination of rich and spicy gravy with the bites of mutton and luchi work perfectly.

Our last pick is the Home Style Combo (Chicken). The thali comes with rice, dal, jhuri bhaja, murgir jhol, sabji and sweet chutney. While we enjoy every bit of the thali, our favourite has to be the aloo jhuri bhaja (crispy fried potato strips), which when paired with dal and rice seems heavenly.

Home Style Combo

Rs 800 for two. At Banjara Hills.