Move over gin and tonic, it is time to experiment a little more and put on your chef’s hat even as you rustle up these perfect cocktails. We bring you two pairs of cocktails and food pairing which will see you through the weekend. First up is the Smoked Chicken with Citrus Salad paired with Mango & Tanqueray. While the Mango & Tanqueray happen to be the creation of Akash Tomar, Diageo Brand Ambassador, the Smoked Chicken with Citrus Salad is crafted meticulously by Vidur Kapoor, blogger and influencer, with flavourful herbs. The ingredients are chosen to complement the flavour profile of the cocktail. Next up, is Bhatti Ka Chop by chef Ajay Singh, paired with Gin Cocktail by Bar in Charge, Prashant Mishra. Both the dishes have a smokey aroma to go well with the drinks and they are surely a match made in gastronomical heaven.

Mango & Tanqueray

First Pair:

Ingredients:

Mango & Tanqueray

Tanqueray London Dry Gin or any gin of your choice: 45ml

Mango juice:30ml

Lime juice: 15ml

Mint sprig: 2

Star anise: 2

Tonic water: 150 ml

Garnish: Raw mango slices, Mint sprig & star anise

Glassware: Highball



Smoked Chicken with Citrus Salad

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken breasts: 4

Oranges segments: 2

Lime segments sliced: 3-4

Garlic chopped: 2 tablespoons

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Red chilli flakes: 2 teaspoons

Olive oil: 2 tablespoons + ¼ cup + as required

Mustard paste: 1 teaspoon

Maple syrup: 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon

Fresh arugula leaves: 18-20

Feta cheese: 1-2 tablespoons

Fresh coriander sprigs for garnishing

Method:

Heat a piece of coal on direct flame and place in a small steel bowl.

Take chicken breasts in a bowl. Add garlic, salt, crushed peppercorns, chilli flakes, one tablespoon olive oil and mustard paste and mix well.

Place the steel bowl on one side of the bowl and pour1 tablespoon olive oil on the coal to create smoke. Cover the entire bowl immediately with aluminium foil and keep it on for around four minutes.

To prepare the dressing, take maple syrup vinaigrette, lemon juice, salt and crushed peppercorns in another bowl and whisk. Add ¼ cup olive oil gradually and whisk well.

Heat an electric griller and grease with some olive oil. Place the marinated chicken breasts on it and grill from all sides basting with some olive oil till golden and cooked. Transfer onto a plate.

Place few arugula leaves on one side of a serving platter. Place few lime slices, orange segments, pine nuts and feta cheese on top.

Place grilled chicken breasts on the other side. Drizzle some dressing, sprinkle some crushed peppercorns and sprinkle a few coriander sprigs on top of the fruit mixture.

Serve immediately.

Green apple gin

Second pair:

Gin Cocktail from Farzi Café Hyderabad

Ingredients

Any gin of your choice: 45ml

Sage leaves: 1

Green apple: 1/4

Ginger: A small slice

Method

Take a cocktail shaker and take ¼ of green apple slice of ginger and muddle.

Then put sage leaf and gin add enough ice cubes and shake it well.

Strain it into a cocktail glass and garnish with green apple slice.

Bhatti Ka Chop





Bhatti Ka Chop

Ingredients:

Mutton chops: 300 gms

Whole masala: 20 gms

Mustard oil: 20 gms

Salt to taste

Brown Onion: 50 gms

Deggi Mirch: 15 gms

Tomato puree: 20 gms

Ginger garlic paste: 10 gms

Coriander roots: 30 grams

Curd: 20 ml

Method:

Take a pan and heat the oil. Add ginger-garlic paste and whole spices.

After that add brown onion, curd, tomato purée, coriander roots and add mutton chops into the pan and lightly sauté it for two minutes. Add water and bring it to boil.

After that, remove the chops from the gravy make sure that chops are more or less cooked.

Continue reducing the gravy to thicken the texture and then strain it.

After the reduction is done, marinate the chops with gravy and cook them in a charcoal oven till it gets tender.

Serve the chops with mint chutney.