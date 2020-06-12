Kerala Egg Roast

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

1/4 to 1/3 cup/60 to 80 ml neutral-flavored oil (like canola or grapeseed)

20 fresh or 30 frozen curry leaves

6 whole cloves

4 bay leaves

4 whole green cardamom pods

2-inch/5-cm piece cinnamon stick

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2-inch/5-cm piece fresh ginger root, peeled and finely minced

4 large red onions, halved and very thinly sliced

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/4 tsp fennel seeds

1/4 tsp roughly ground black peppercorns

12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 medium tomato, halved, cored, and finely chopped or 1/3 cup/80 ml canned or boxed chopped tomatoes (preferably the Pomi brand)

1 bunch fresh cilantro/fresh coriander, finely chopped

Method:

Heat the oil with the curry leaves, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon stick, and cumin seeds in a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until the cinnamon begins to unfurl, two to three minutes, stirring often so the cumin seeds don’t burn. Stir in the ginger and cook until it becomes sticky and fragrant about 1 minute. Add the onions and turmeric, reduce the heat to low, and cook the onions, stirring occasionally, until they are deeply browned and caramelized, 15 to 20 minutes. If they start to stick to the bottom of the pot or get too dark, splash the pan with a few tablespoons of water and stir up the sticky bits at the bottom of the pot.

While the onions caramelize, grind the fennel seeds and peppercorns into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle or spice grinder (if using a spice grinder, you may need to double the amount so that the spices get finely ground).

Add the hard-boiled eggs to the onions and gently roll them to coat with the onion mixture. Fry the eggs until a light brown skin forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the tomato into the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomato juices have evaporated and the onions look jammy, four to six minutes. Stir in the cilantro/fresh coriander, cook for 1 minute, and then stir in the fennel-peppercorn powder.



Serve immediately.

Tip: Take the time to grind the finishing powder in a mortar and pestle just before serving—you will be amply rewarded.

Contributed by Chef Suvir Saran, Owner at THC - The House of Celeste, Gurgaon)