Fresh Mango Baked Yoghurt

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

Yoghurt 400 gm

Milkmaid 400 gm

Cooking cream 400 gm

Fresh mango pulp 100 gm



Method:

Mix all the ingredients together and pour into desired individual bowls.

Bake the yogurt at 200 C for 8-10 minutes keeping the same on water in the oven.

Remove and cool it in refrigerator for two to three hours.

(Contributed by Chef Asif Iqbal – Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai)