Recipe: Check out chef Deep Chimmwal's signature Brathendi recipe, a German-style roast chicken

Chef Deepak Chimmwal has over 17 years of experience working at multiple Taj hotels across the country. He is known for his signature regional dishes and is currently the executive chef at Taj Deccan. While he is all for local cuisine, Deepak tells us that he enjoys experimenting with global delicacies too. He shares his popular Brathendi recipe, a German-style roast chicken dish served with potato and cabbage salad. This German delicacy is a part of the Oktober Fest menu at Taj Krishna. It is also available on Qmin app.

Ingredients:

Whole chicken - 0.8 kilograms | Sunflower oil - 50 millilitres | Butter - 50 grams | Salt and pepper - As per taste | Flat parsley - 50 grams | Onion cubes - 100 grams | Carrot cubes - 100 grams | Whole peeled garlic cloves - 30 grams | Medium potatoes, with skin - 300 grams | Chives, chopped - 10 grams | Vegetable bouillon - 200 millilitres | Onions, chopped - 50 grams | Sunflower oil - 50 millilitres | White wine vinegar - 20 millilitres | Dijon mustard - 10 grams | White Cabbage - 250 grams | Crystal Sea salt - 1 tablespoon | Caraway seeds - ½ teaspoon | Peppercorns - ½ teaspoon

Chef Deepak Chimmwal

Method:

● First, take the whole chicken with its skin on and clean the cavity under running water. Tap it with a clean towel and let it dry.

● Fill the cavity with 25 grams parsley and roughly chopped carrots and onions. Rub the meat with oil, salt and pepper. Marinate it for 30 minutes.

● Now, take a roasting pan, and add the remaining vegetables and chopped garlic.

● Place the marinated chicken on the layer of vegetables and roast it in an oven for about 35 minutes at 180 degrees centigrade.

● While the chicken roasts, take medium-sized potatoes and boil them till they get 80 per cent cooked. Then peel them and cut them into slices about two inches thick.

● Take a vessel and add onions, mustard, vinegar, bouillon and boiled potatoes. Check for seasoning and cook till the potatoes are fully done. Toss the vegetables with chives and keep them aside. You can also add olives and cherry tomatoes along with the chives.

● Now, take another bowl and layer thinly shredded cabbage and salt and let it sit for five minutes. To this add caraway seeds, peppercorns and cover the surface with a cling film. Press and release the air bubbles.

● Weigh down the cabbage using heavy plates allowing the level of brine to cover it. Store it, covered in a dark place for pickling (this increases the shelf life of the cabbage and can be used later in other dishes too.)

● For plating, take a plate and add a layer of potatoes. Add sliced pieces of chicken after removing vegetables from its cavity. Take a tablespoon of cabbage pickle and place it beside the meat. Drizzle with juice extracted while roasting. Serve hot.