Avo Cafe in Hyderabad offers everything from classic Asian mains to decadent French desserts    

Bright blue doors, pink floral seating and loud pop music are a few features that greeted us as we entered the all-new Avo Cafe. Located in Jubilee Hills, the outlet, just a few weeks old, has already become the talk of the town, drawing in patrons not just for its food, but also for its European vibe. We learn that their desserts are quite popular as is their main course section which is a mix of Italian and pan-Asian food.

As we settled in and prepared to place our order, the chef recommended we try the Red Blaze, the cafe’s most popular drink, made with watermelon, apple, cranberry and basil. As we visited Avo on a hot afternoon, the drink was a perfect antidote for the heat. For starters, we opted for the Crab Poppers, which hit the spot. The poppers were served on cucumber rings and were topped with a thick layer of Aglio-e-olio dip. We must admit that we were pleasantly surprised by the spicy sauce. Since we enjoy the heat in our food, it was hard to stop at one bite. It also came with a salad topped with crispy banana chips, a nice and fun twist.

Crab Poppers

For the main course, the chef suggested we try one of their meal bowls and so we chose the Mexican Chicken Bowl. It came with beetroot brown rice, paprika-flavoured chickpeas, corn salsa, pita bread, and avocado sour cream. The dish was visually appealing and the rice was packed with flavour. The chicken was succulent and delicious. The chickpeas which came as a side were flavourful, light and had a zesty kick. They definitely deserve a special mention. We believe that this is the highlight of the menu and is sure to be a hit with fitness enthusiasts.

Mexican Chicken Bowl

For dessert, we picked the French classic, Mille Feuille, a flaky, three-strip puff pastry sandwich that came with avocado Bavarian cream. It was also served with a berry glaze and tiny scoops of caramel — the ultimate indulgence.

Mille Feuille

With an eclectic menu spanning an array of cuisines, Avo Cafe has something for everyone.

Interiors

Rs. 1,200 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

