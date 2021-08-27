From momos to sushi, The Asian Treat in Hyderabad authentic dishes from Nepal, Bhutan and Darjeeling

Have you ever taken comfort in a steaming hot plate of momos at a restaurant on a hillside highway? If this idea has you dreaming of a holiday in the hills, then you might want to explore the culinary offerings from Asian Treat. The outlet, started by Uday Tamang and Prem Tamang, will transport you to the mountains. The duo is from Darjeeling and tells us that the brand is their humble attempt to introduce the City Of Nawabs to their cuisine.

We started our meal with the Tibetan Momo Veg, which comes with a red chutney and a complementary clear soup. The momos had a generous amount of filling and the chutney added a hint of spice. The soup was warm and flavourful.

Tibetan Momo Veg

We then picked the Kimbap from their sushi section. This on-the-go-Korean dish made with cooked rice and meat also came with an addition of eggs. The rolls were accompanied with soya sauce and wasabi and we finished them — almost immediately.

Kimbap

After trying the sushi, we moved to their Asian specials and picked Khow Suey. The dish came with freshly-made noodles, coconut milk-based chicken soup, and toppings (fried onions, fried garlic, peanuts, spring onions, green chillies, chilli flakes, and soya sauce). While the coconut curry was comforting, it was these toppings that made it delectable and wholesome.

Khow Suey

Then, we arrived at the last part of our sampling session — Nepalese food. From this section, we tasted the Roasted Chicken Shapta — a semi-gravy chicken curry served with rice. You can also try it with roti or ting momos. This was easily the highlight of the meal. The chicken was well-seasoned and the curry offered a burst of flavours.

Roasted Chicken Shapta

We paired this glorious meal with the Asian Treat Special, a drink prepared with five types of berries — blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cranberries. It was topped with a dash of lime and salt, adding a kick to the otherwise sweet drink.

Asian Treat Special

Rs. 500 for two. At Banjara Hills.

