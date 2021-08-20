Feu: Desserts. Bar. Kitchen in Hyderabad has a new address and a menu that offers an array of cuisines

When you think of the best dessert parlours in Hyderabad, Feu with its artisanal French desserts is hard to ignore. The restaurant has opened a new outlet and introduced a menu with European and Oriental dishes in addition to its desserts. The place is spread across 10,000 feet across three levels. It has an outdoor patio called The Barn, ideal for weekend brunches. The indoor seating with its cosy and silent corners makes for a perfect date night setting. It also hosts a culinary studio, where Feu’s baking and cooking workshops will be held. When we were exploring the place, we were also thrilled to find that they brought their dessert station back.

Feu is the passion project of Shilpa Datla, whose love for food prompted her to bring this world-class experience to Hyderabad. On a Tuesday afternoon, we entered The Barn for a sampling session with the founder.

Customised hamper

Sushi lounge

We started the meal with their sushi menu and picked the Crunchy Avocado Maki Roll. We enjoyed the fresh flavour of the avocado. It also came with the addition of mayo that gave it an added flavour. We then tried the Mushroom Tempura Roll with Truffle Mayo and the combination of fried mushroom and truffle mayo hit the spot.

Crust issues

The menu also offers a variety of pizza options. We tasted the Pizza Primavera. It came topped with zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, corn, arugula and olives. If you enjoy a loaded slice of pizza, then this is a must-try. We also had the 4 Meat Pizza which was filling and flavourful.

Oriental tales

From the main course menu, we opted for the Green Curry Fried Rice. The jasmine rice was fragrant and it came with a serving of chicken in green curry. The meat was tender and the green sauce offered a burst of flavours. We washed this down with the Tiramisu Vodka — a refreshing coffee-and-vodka-based drink.

Sugar rush

After the main course, we were full but simply couldn’t miss out on the desserts. We picked the Hazelnut Rocher and Strawberry Vellor. We must admit that these were heavenly. One can also expect the outlet’s signature offerings — mini madeleines, cheese cakes, macarons, brownies, cookies and tiramisu.

Mini Madeleines

Rs. 3,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

