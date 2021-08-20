Looking for Onam sadhyas? Here are our top picks of festival spreads in Hyderabad

The season of Onam is here and one cannot not miss this chance to savour the grand sadhya. If you are interested in a Kerala feast, then check out these places that are gearing up to serve an array of traditional and authentic buffets and brunches.

Food Exchange - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Known for its pan Asian delicacies, Food Exchange is all set to celebrate Onam with a Kerala platter. Its special menu offers 19 traditional sadhya dishes such as Kootu, Puli Inji, and Chukku Vellam. One can also expect Pink Palada Pradhaman — a traditional Kerala dessert.

Rs. 2,099 ++ upwards. On August 22. At Hitech City, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Food Exchange

Taj Deccan

Feel like tucking into Appam and Stew? If yes, then head to Taj Deccan for their lunch or dinner buffet. The place is perfect for an intimate festival dinner with your family. Some of the other offerings include other classics like Avial and Poriyal.

Rs. 1,399 ++ upwards. On August 21. At Banjara Hills. 12.30 pm onwards.

Taj Deccan

Dakshin - ITC Kakatiya

For an authentic South Indian meal, you can always trust Dakshin at ITC Kakatiya. For Onam, they have a menu with specialties that include Shakkara Uperi, Kaaya Varuthathu, Erussery, and Parippu Pradhaman.

Rs. 2,000++ upwards. On August 21 and 22. At Begumpet, 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm.

Dakshin

Okra

Look no further than Okra for a traditional sadhya spread. The restaurant is hosting an exclusive spread and the menu offers dishes like Avial, Chenna Mezhukkupuratti, and Parripu Pradhaman.

Rs. 1,899++ upwards. On August 22. At Tank Bund Road, Available all day.