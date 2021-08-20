Shopping fests, magazine designing workshops, and mouth-watering Onam Sadyas: This week's activities in Chennai guarantee an enjoyable weekend

In this week's list of things to do over the weekend and upcoming week in Chennai, we have activities ranging from movies to catch up on, to shopping fests at Fika and an amazing zine designing session with Arvind Sundar. Also look forward to a delicious Onam Sadya at Crimson Chakra restaurant, to name a few.

Check out the complete list of events below:

Movie premiere

August 22 | Online

Boomika, an eco-horror thriller directed by Rathindran R Prasad, revolves around the mysterious events that unfold when Gayatri and Gautham attempt to convert an abandoned school into a resort. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Avantika and Pavel Navageethan, the film portrays nature as a supernatural entity that punishes humans for their exploitative actions that affect the environment. At 3 pm. On Star Vijay.

Onam feast

August 20 | Adyar

Relish a mouth-watering Onam Sadya with Crimson Chakra’s menu comprising 23 delicacies. Curated by Chef Jaya Bose, the food will be served in a traditional thali. Look forward to dishes like Unni Appam, Karamani Thoran, Potato Fry and the famous Ada Pradaman. Nonvegetarian options, right from beef to prawns, will also be offered. On till August 22. INR 750 per person. Pre-booking is mandatory. Call +919677277900.

Women power

August 21 | Adyar

Summer Flea Market 2.0, a pop-up at Fika presented by Dreamcatcher Events, aims to empower labels run by women entrepreneurs. Expect products by over 40 brands including Applause Shoppe (clothing), Strictly Desserts, Honey N Beaute (skincare), The Garnet (jewellery) and Royal Fashions (apparel). Also enjoy some delicious homemade food, charming home décor and accessories like bags and footwear. From 10.30 am to 8 pm. INR 200 onwards. Call +916374798840.

Zeal for ’zines

August 22 | Online

This Madras Day, unleash the innovative beast in you and revive the creation of old-fashioned, illustrative magazines. DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum is hosting a live workshop with designer Arvind Sundar, who will walk you through the basics of making an artistic, self-made zine. All you need are some A4 sheets, black pens, newspapers, scissors and glue. At 10 am. INR 500. Register on Instagram: @dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Seeds of love

Ongoing | Online

Express your love for your siblings and gift them with eco-friendly, sustainable options this year on Raksha Bandhan. These seed rakhis can be planted and grown into saplings. What’s more, they have also launched exclusive premium rakhis made of silver and sparkling semiprecious stones like emeralds and pearls. INR 100 onwards. IGP.com

Handwoven history

Ongoing | Online

On the occasion of Madras Day, take a trip down memory lane with handloom label Sthree Creatives. The brand has come up with a special Madras Checks sari, hand woven by 17-year-old Krishnaben, a professional from Gujarat. What’s more, this sari’s checkered pattern has a fascinating history. The design is inspired from one of the 700 samples collected and featured by British writer John Forbes Watson in his book The Textile Manufactures of India (1866). Instagram: @sthree_creatives

Reflect and retrospect

Ongoing | Greams Road

Enjoy a visual treat of thought-provoking, poignant artwork at Lalit Kala Akademi. The academy is exhibiting the works of veteran artist S Murugesan, who was born in the pre-Independence era and is a pioneer of the Madras Art Movement. Look forward to his collection of paintings, sculptures and drawings titled 'Visual Treasures — A Retrospection'. From 11 am to 7 pm. On till August 31. Call +914428291692 for more details.

Learn dance from AI

August 20 | Online

Korea’s first dancing AI program, Madi, has analysed and suggested movements for eight dancers as part of a dance project. Titled Dance on Film, the film series will feature some of the most intriguing dancers in Korea. At 6 pm. On till August 26. Watch the first episode, Beyond Black at inkocentre.org

