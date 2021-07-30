From salsa dip to cheese sauce, here's what Dips Kitchen in Hyderabad has to offer

One way that the pandemic has changed our eating habits, is that it has made us appreciate eating foods made from scratch. It has also helped us eat more consciously. Vishaka and Madhu Singhania are tapping into this change with their brand — Dips Kitchen. The duo loves cooking and seeing their friends and family enjoy their food gave them the idea to set up on their own. “Dips and chutneys have been a part of our food culture for a long time. But most of the spreads that we find in the market are loaded with preservatives and chemicals. We just wanted to bring in healthier variants,” informs Vishaka about the brand.

We started our sampling with the Salsa sauce. The tangy dip came with a balanced spicy and sweet notes. It was a perfect fit for our party platter. We also tried the Schezwan Sauce, and we must say, those who enjoy spicy food must pick this one. The menu also includes the cheese sauce. It is flavoured with herbs and the addition of chilly flakes that makes it our favourite from the tasting.

Salsa sauce

What also caught our attention was their range of desi chutneys — Tamatar Chutney, Hari Mirch Thesa, and Kairi Pyaaz Chutney were all well-balanced. While they can be used as chutneys for Indian breakfast dishes like idlis or dosas, they can also be used as spreads to make Indianised burgers.

Hence, if you are looking for preservative-free dips, then Dips Kitchen is worth a shot.

How to use the sauces 101:

● Pair the salsa sauce with nachos

● Cheese sauce can be used in burrito bowls

● Schezwan sauce is great for street-style Chinese starters

● Tamatar chutney goes well with rice and ghee

● Hari Mirch Thesa goes with millet rotis

Rs. 200 upwards. Available online.

