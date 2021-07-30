The Mahboob Biryani in Hyderabad offers a gourmet twist to the favourite dish of Hyderabadis

When it comes to biryani, food lovers in the city have many options to choose from. There is always a new biryani outlet that pops up at regular intervals, and yet there is space for more. So, when The Mahboob Biryani opened its kitchen and started delivering biryani boxes, we had to give it a shot. The founder, Syed Mohammed Mohi Nizamuddin, shares, “I love eating a scrumptious plate of biryani. But, one thing about Hyderabadi biryani always bothered me. The meat in the biryani is just not enough. I wanted to change that when I opened my kitchen.”

The cloud kitchen currently has two kinds of boxes, which comes with the biryani of your choice, along with a few sides and a dessert. We picked the Mahboob Zafrani Mutton Biryani. From the well-packed box that we received, we first tried the Mahboob Chicken Fry, which was crispy and topped with curry leaves and green chillies.

Chicken Fry

We then sampled the Mutton Biryani — it was flavourful to the hilt and we loved the succulent pieces of mutton. What we enjoyed about it was that it was subtly spiced, the meat and the rice ratio was also on point. We also tried it with Bagaare Baingan, a Hyderabadi-style brinjal curry. We enjoyed how the curry adds a hint of spice to the rice it accompanies. Also, served alongside was raita and a salad.

Bagaare Baingan

Our final dish from the box was the Mahboob Zafrani Firni. The dessert came packed in a matka and was delicious. It was generously topped with nuts, like almonds and pistachios adding the right amount of crunch to the dessert.

Mahboob Zafrani Firni

While we enjoyed all the dishes in the biryani box, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the packaging. The contents also include earthen pots that come sealed with dum to maintain the authenticity of the dish along with wooden cutlery, placemats, and sanitisers. We think they deserve brownie points for that.

Rs. 949 upwards. Available online.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com