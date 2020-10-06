Recipe: This Bread pudding with bourbon sauce is simple and classic
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups of milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 4 slices bread
For Bourbon Sauce:
- 1 beaten egg
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 tablespoons water
- Bourbon to taste
Preparation:
- On top of a double-boiler over hot water, add brown sugar. Butter bread slices, dice into cubes and sprinkle over sugar. Add raisins. Beat eggs with milk, stir in vanilla and salt. Pour over bread but do not stir. Cook over simmering water for one hour.
- To make the sauce, combine 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup sugar, and 3 tablespoons water in a saucepan. Heat until sugar dissolves. Beat together 1 egg and sugar mixture, adding small amounts of the mixture at a time. Return egg mixture to hot saucepan, stirring constantly. Add bourbon to taste and serve over warm bread pudding.
Recipe contributed by Derby Entertaining Traditional Kentucky Recipes
Photo for representative purposes. Credit: Deryn Macey Iooxy on Unsplash