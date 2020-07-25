Chocolate Orange Tea Cake

Ingredients

Butter 234 gms

Icing Sugar 267 gms

Eggs 187 gms

Flour 217 gms

Cocoa powder 50 gms

Baking powder 5 gms

Orange peel 206 gms

Raisins 50 gms

Marmalade 50 gms

Method

1. Melt butter then add into dark chocolate and mix well

2. Combine eggs, sugar and vanilla essence.

3. Mix the warm chocolate mixture into the egg mixture slowly.

4. Fold in flour and walnut together.

5. Bake at 160°C for 35-40 mins.

Contributed by Pastry Chef Kris Barboza.