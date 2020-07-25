Recipe: This Chocolate Orange Tea Cake is delicious and so simple to make
Chocolate Orange Tea Cake
Ingredients
Butter 234 gms
Icing Sugar 267 gms
Eggs 187 gms
Flour 217 gms
Cocoa powder 50 gms
Baking powder 5 gms
Orange peel 206 gms
Raisins 50 gms
Marmalade 50 gms
Method
1. Melt butter then add into dark chocolate and mix well
2. Combine eggs, sugar and vanilla essence.
3. Mix the warm chocolate mixture into the egg mixture slowly.
4. Fold in flour and walnut together.
5. Bake at 160°C for 35-40 mins.
Contributed by Pastry Chef Kris Barboza.