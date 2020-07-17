Recipe: You are going to love this quick 'n' easy pineapple crumble
Pineapple crumble
Ingredients
Pineapple diced 200gms
Sugar 100gms
Cinnamon powder 10gms
Lemon zest one lemon,
Butter 150gms
Demerara sugar 150gms
Flour 200gms
Almond powder 50gms
Method:
- Caramel the sugar add pineapple and cinnamon
- Keep the mixture aside.
- Mix butter sugar flour and almond powder
- Stain the pineapple from the caramel mix with lemon zest,
- Pour the mixture in a ceramic baking bowl
- Put crumble on top and bake a180 C for 20 min
- Serve warm with ice cream
Recipe shared by Ravi Varma, Pastry Chef, La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel.
Pic credit: Masahiro Naruse on Unsplash