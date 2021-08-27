Recipe: Check out this Hyderabadi Jeedi Pappu Kodi Pakodi recipe perfect for cold evenings

With the temperatures dipping in the evenings, there is nothing like Jeedi Pappu Kodi Pakodi — a spicy, crunchy snack — to binge on. The Executive Chef at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Varun M B who is known for presenting traditional dishes in the most unique ways shares that he prefers to cook this recipe when he is in the mood for some indulgence. Check out his recipe here...

Chef Varun M B

Ingredients:

Chicken, boneless - 250 grams | Whole cashew nuts - 50 grams | Ginger garlic paste - 25 grams | Chilli powder - 20 grams | Turmeric powder - 5 grams | Lemon juice - 15 milliliters | Salt - as per taste | Black pepper powder - 10 grams | Besan flour - 50 grams | Rice flour - 20 grams | Curry leaves, chopped - 5 grams | Coriander leaves, chopped - 5 grams | Green chillies, chopped - 10 grams | Ajwain seeds - 2 grams | Water - a few drops | Oil - 500 milliliters

Preparation:

● Take a bowl and add all the spices and fresh leafy vegetables. Take some of this spice mix and transfer to another bowl for coating the cashew nuts.

● To this mixture, add the nuts and a few drops of water and give them a nice mix. Allow it to rest for a while.

● In a separate bowl, marinate the chicken cubes with the remaining spice mixture.

● Now, take a medium size kadai, add oil, and deep-fry the chicken cubes on a medium flame for 10 minutes.

● Once the chicken is cooked, transfer it to a fresh plate and fry the cashews for two minutes on a slow flame.

● Mix the chicken and the nuts. Serve it hot.