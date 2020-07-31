Chicken Bullet Chilli



Ingredients

Chicken leg boneless 200 gm

Gunter chilly 5 gm

Green chilly 5 gm

Fresh red chilly gm

Corn flour 5 gm

Refined flour 5 gm

Chopped garlic 3 gm

Chopped ginger 3 gm

Chopped onion 3 gm

Chilly paste 5 gm

Hot garlic 3 gm

Tomato ketchup 3 gm

Chicken broth powder 3 gm

Peanuts 8 gm

Salt and pepper to taste



Method

- First marinate chicken with cornflour, refined flour and salt and deep fry the chicken and keep it

aside.

- Secondly, for the sauce, heat the pan, add ginger and garlic and sauté till it turns a light golden color. Then add onion and after that add chilli paste, ketchup and hot garlic sauce.

- Stir it, add chillies and peanuts and check for seasoning.

- Once the sauce is done, add chicken and toss over a high flame. Finish off with spring onion.

Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.