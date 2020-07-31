Recipe: If you like it hot, this Chicken Bullet Chilli is dynamite!
Chicken Bullet Chilli
Ingredients
Chicken leg boneless 200 gm
Gunter chilly 5 gm
Green chilly 5 gm
Fresh red chilly gm
Corn flour 5 gm
Refined flour 5 gm
Chopped garlic 3 gm
Chopped ginger 3 gm
Chopped onion 3 gm
Chilly paste 5 gm
Hot garlic 3 gm
Tomato ketchup 3 gm
Chicken broth powder 3 gm
Peanuts 8 gm
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- First marinate chicken with cornflour, refined flour and salt and deep fry the chicken and keep it
aside.
- Secondly, for the sauce, heat the pan, add ginger and garlic and sauté till it turns a light golden color. Then add onion and after that add chilli paste, ketchup and hot garlic sauce.
- Stir it, add chillies and peanuts and check for seasoning.
- Once the sauce is done, add chicken and toss over a high flame. Finish off with spring onion.
Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.