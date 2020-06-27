Recipe: This crunchy peanut vadai is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up snack
Nela Kadalai Paruppu Vadai
Ingredients
Roasted peanut – 500 gms
Besan flour – 30 – 45 gms
Shallots – 100GMS (chopped)
Green chillies – 4 – 5 (chopped)
Garlic – 4 cloves (chopped)
Fennel – 15 gms
Cumin seed – 10 gms
Coriander leaves – 50 gms (finely chopped)
Curry leaves – few sprigs (chopped)
Coconut – 30 gms (grated)
Salt to taste
Refined oil – 500 ml (for deep frying)
Method
Place the roasted peanut in mixer. Add fennel, cumin, curry leaves. Add little water and grind it coarsely to a tight mixture.
To the above mixture, add chopped shallots, chopped green chili, garlic, grated coconut and coriander leaves.
Add besan flour.
Season with salt and mix thoroughly.
Divide the mixture into even small balls. Once done, press them to patties.
Heat oil in a pan and fry the patties on a slow flame till golden brown color.
Remove from flame, drain on an absorbent paper and serve hot with coconut chutney.
(Shared by GL Anand, Executive chef of Turyaa Chennai.)