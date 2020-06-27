Nela Kadalai Paruppu Vadai



Ingredients

 Roasted peanut – 500 gms

 Besan flour – 30 – 45 gms

 Shallots – 100GMS (chopped)

 Green chillies – 4 – 5 (chopped)

 Garlic – 4 cloves (chopped)

 Fennel – 15 gms

 Cumin seed – 10 gms

 Coriander leaves – 50 gms (finely chopped)

 Curry leaves – few sprigs (chopped)

 Coconut – 30 gms (grated)

 Salt to taste

 Refined oil – 500 ml (for deep frying)

Method

 Place the roasted peanut in mixer. Add fennel, cumin, curry leaves. Add little water and grind it coarsely to a tight mixture.

 To the above mixture, add chopped shallots, chopped green chili, garlic, grated coconut and coriander leaves.

 Add besan flour.

 Season with salt and mix thoroughly.

 Divide the mixture into even small balls. Once done, press them to patties.

 Heat oil in a pan and fry the patties on a slow flame till golden brown color.

 Remove from flame, drain on an absorbent paper and serve hot with coconut chutney.

(Shared by GL Anand, Executive chef of Turyaa Chennai.)