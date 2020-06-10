The 4 pm-hunger-pang is probably the worst part of the day since one tends to crave for tasty and yummy snacks that undones all the restraint you have practised through the day. Hence, one needs to be watchful of the snacks consumed post-lunch. To make your snacking both tasty and healthy Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has come up with a snazzy tropical trail mix with walnuts as the prime ingredient. Packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are delicious, nutritious powerhouses and are filling too.

Walnut Tropical Trail Mix

Walnut Tropical Trail Mix



Ingredients: 3/4 cup walnuts | 1/4 cup crystallized ginger, diced | 1/2 cup dried pineapple, diced | 3/4 cup toasted coconut flakes | 3/4 cup banana chips | 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method

Combine all ingredients in an airtight container. Shake the container to combine thoroughly.

To serve, divide the trail mix between small airtight containers or bags. The mix will last a few weeks in an airtight container.