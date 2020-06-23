Shrimp & Grits

Ingredients

· 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

· 2 cups 2% milk

· 1/3 cup butter, cubed

· 3/4 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon pepper

· 3/4 cup uncooked old-fashioned grits

· 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Shrimp

· 8 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped

· 1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

· 3 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 teaspoon Cajun or blackened seasoning

· 4 green onions, chopped

Method

1. In a large saucepan, bring the broth, milk, butter, salt, and pepper to a boil. Slowly stir in grits. Reduce heat. Cover and cook for 12-14 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese until melted. Set aside and keep warm.

2. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain, reserving 4 teaspoons drippings. Saute the shrimp, garlic, and seasoning in drippings until shrimp turn pink. Serve with grits and sprinkle with onions.

(Shared by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, recipe by Chef Arnold Martinez)