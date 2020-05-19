When was the last time you had a perfectly crafted dessert that satiated your cravings for chocolate? We bet you will have a hard time to recall, as we are locked at our homes and our favourite gourmet restaurants are closed for over 50 days now! There is still some time before we explore the new ‘normal’ post quarantine but you don’t necessarily have to wait to indulge in some sinful treat. ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates brings to you six DIY recipes to relish the velvety texture of cocoa in your dessert. Try these at home and knock down the lockdown blues. Enjoy!

Delicious Ganache

Fabelle Chocolate Bar | 120 to 130 gms

Fresh Cream 100 gms

Fresh Unsalted Milk Butter (Can be replaced with Malai) 15 gms

Method

1. Cut the selected Fabelle chocolate bar into 10-15mm pieces and place in a round bottom bowl

2. Bring 70g Fresh cream to boil [Just 80 deg C] and add milk butter

3. Pour over chocolate pieces’ in the bowl

4. Allow 5 minutes to cool till 33 Deg C

5. Mix and fold with a spatula to melt the chocolate completely followed by a hand blender for 5 minutes

6. Pour in a parchment paper-lined tray in about a 15 mm thick slab

7. Keep in the fridge for 3 hours

8. Remove and dust with cocoa powder

9. Cut into small cubes, sprinkle additional cocoa powder if you like

10. Enjoy melt in mouth delicacy, a signature creation from Fabelle.

(In case you want to make a garnish for your cake, then add 30g additional cream in your recipe and use immediately after mixing before keeping it in the fridge.)

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

Roughly chopped Fabelle Choco Deck Milk Chocolate Bar: ¼ cup

Peanut Butter (smooth) 1 cup

Quick-Cooking Oats (Gluten free) 1 ½ cups

Honey or Maple Syrup ½ cup

Egg 1 (large)

Coconut Sugar (optional) 2-3 tbsp

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 170 degrees C

2. Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined

3. Roll dough into 1 ½ - 2 inch balls and then place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet

4. Place criss-cross fork marks on top of the cookies and sprinkle with sugar (optional)

5. Bake in preheated oven for 9-11 minutes. Enjoy!

(Cookies will last at room temperature in an airtight container for 3-4 days. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5-7 days.)

Tip: Cookie dough will last when frozen for up to 2-3 months. Let it thaw in the refrigerator and then to room temperature before baking.

Vegan Dark Hot Chocolate

Ingredient

Chopped Fabelle St. Domingue 72% Dark chocolate 1/4 cup

Cocoa Powder 1/2 tbsp

Stevia Powder (Can be substituted with Date or Maple Syrup) 1/2 tbsp

Soy Milk or Almond Milk 1 cup

Method

1. Boil the soy/almond milk on medium heat

2. Add the cocoa powder and whisk till it’s smooth. Add the chopped Fabelle dark chocolate pieces

3. Whisk till the chocolate melts and the beverage is creamy

4. Add the stevia powder

5. Serve hot. Garnish with a little grated chocolate on top.

Cocoa Millet Smoothie

Ingredient

Chopped Fabelle Application Madagascar 67% Dark Chocolate: 1/4 cup

Peanuts with skin 15 nos

Kimia Dates seedless 6 nos

Ragi Flour 1 tbsp

Robusta Banana 1 no

Toned Milk / Almond Milk / Soy Milk 1/2 cup

Water to adjust consistency As desired

Method

In a mixer / blender jar, blend all the ingredients, and adjust consistency as required by adding water.

Oats and Chia Parfait

Ingredient

Fabelle 67% Dark Chocolate shavings 2 tbsp

Oats 2 tbsp

Chia Seeds 2 tbsp

Milk 1cup

Saffron 3-4 strands

Honey 2 tbsp

Cinnamon Powder 1 pinch

Chopped Almond 4/5 nos

Water 8 tbsp

Method

1. Soak the chia seeds in warm water for 20 mins in a bowl

2. In a second bowl, pour hot milk over oats and saffron & let it soak for 15 mins

3. To arrange the parfait, take a glass or bowl. Spoon half of the soaked oats at the bottom. Drizzle a little honey. Add grated Fabelle chocolate shavings. Then layer with soaked chia seeds. Again, place a layer of oats. Drizzle honey. Sprinkle cinnamon powder. Add soaked chia seeds and finally the Fabelle chocolate shavings layer

4. Garnish with chopped almonds.

Chocolate Dalgona

Ingredient

Fabelle Choco Deck Milk Chocolate 60 gms

Sunbean Instant Coffee 5 gms

Sugar 5 gms

Milk 50 ml

Method

1. Heat the milk and chocolate in a saucepan over a medium flame

2. Cook the mixture until smooth and creamy, the mixture will slightly thicken as well

3. Once cooked, chill the chocolate drink for 4-6 hours until really cold

4. In a bowl, add the coffee, water, and sugar. Whisk it for 10 to 15 mins until nice and foamy

5. Take out the chocolate drink from the fridge, whisk it once again to ensure the drink is well combined. Pour it into a glass and top the drink with the coffee foam. Dust some cocoa powder if you desire.