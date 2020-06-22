Goat Cheese, Griddled Cherry & Gremolata Toast



Ingredients

Small bunch flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Zest of 1 orange

1 small clove of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

A pinch of salt and pepper

100g cherries, cut in half and destoned

8 slices of sourdough bread

120g soft goats’ cheese

60g California walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped



Method

1. To make the gremolata, mix together the parsley, orange zest, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.

2. Heat a griddle pan until searing hot, then place the cherries in cut side down. Sear for two minutes.

3. Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and spread each slice with the goats’ cheese. Top each toast with the cherries and gremolata and finish with a sprinkle of walnuts to serve.

(Shared by California Walnuts)