Goat Cheese, Griddled Cherry & Gremolata Toast
Ingredients
Small bunch flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
Zest of 1 orange
1 small clove of garlic, minced
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
A pinch of salt and pepper
100g cherries, cut in half and destoned
8 slices of sourdough bread
120g soft goats’ cheese
60g California walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Method
1. To make the gremolata, mix together the parsley, orange zest, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.
2. Heat a griddle pan until searing hot, then place the cherries in cut side down. Sear for two minutes.
3. Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and spread each slice with the goats’ cheese. Top each toast with the cherries and gremolata and finish with a sprinkle of walnuts to serve.
(Shared by California Walnuts)