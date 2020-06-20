Blueberry Cheesecake

Ingredients

(Serves 10 people)



o 180 grams Cookies

o 60 grams Butter

o 400 ml Milkmaid

o 100 grams Mascarpone Cheese

o 70 grams Curd

o 12 grams Gelatine

o 150 grams Whip Cream

o 150 grams Blueberry Compote



For Crumble

o 25 grams Butter

o 15 grams Sugar

o 38 grams Flour

o 2 grams Raspberry Red Colour



For garnish

o 100 grams Fresh Cherry

o 50 grams Blueberry Compote

o 120 grams Whip Cream

o 100 grams Brandy snap

o 80 grams Crumble

Method



For the crumble

 Mix well all the ingredients together spread over baking tray

 Bake at 180C for 10 minutes



For the cookie base

 Crumb the cookies, add melted butter, Spread over baking tray

 Bake at 180* c for 15 minutes

 Remove it out from oven and let it cool



For Cheese Mix

 In a small bowl soak the gelatine with warm water.

 Mix milkmaid, Mascarpone cheese, curd, and mango puree.

 Melt the gelatine, pour it in the mixture and add whipped cream.

 Pour the mixture in to the designated silicone mould on top of it spread the prebaked cookie base then set it in the freezer for at least 5-6 hours.

 Remove it out, demould the Cheesecake garnish and serve with blueberry compote, whipped cream, crumble, fresh cherry and brandy snap.

(Contributed by Asif Iqbal, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway)