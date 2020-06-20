Recipe: This watermelon, lycee, feta salad is fresh and delish!
Watermelon, Lychee, Feta Salad with greens & Masala Lemonade Dressing
Ingredients
Ripe Watermelon – 100gm
Fresh Deseeded Lychee - 7 no
Arugula leaves – a few
Feta Cheese – 10 gm
Dressing
Olive oil – 10 ml
Lemon Juice – 20 ml
Salt – ½ tsp
Black Salt – ½ tsp
Roasted Cumin Powder – ½ tsp
Crushed Black Pepper – ½ tsp
Fresh Mint – few leaves
Balsamic vinegar – 10 ml (Optional)
Method
Make the dressing by combing all the ingredients in a mixing jar and shake it till the oil and the other liquid emulsifies. Keep it in the fridge.
Cut the watermelon lengthwise in the shape of a finger and arrange it like a cube on a plate. Add salt and pepper in each layer along with the dressing so every layer gets the same punch. Do three layers of watermelon and top it up with arugula leaves and throw the lychees around. Add some more cracked pepper, salt, and dressing.
Finish with some feta cheese. (If you don’t have feta, use freshly made paneer and add a little salt and lemon to it, and crumble it on top of the salad).
Serve chilled.
(Shared by Delhi-based Chef Tarun Sibal)