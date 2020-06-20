Watermelon, Lychee, Feta Salad with greens & Masala Lemonade Dressing



Ingredients



Ripe Watermelon – 100gm

Fresh Deseeded Lychee - 7 no

Arugula leaves – a few

Feta Cheese – 10 gm

Dressing

Olive oil – 10 ml

Lemon Juice – 20 ml

Salt – ½ tsp

Black Salt – ½ tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder – ½ tsp

Crushed Black Pepper – ½ tsp

Fresh Mint – few leaves

Balsamic vinegar – 10 ml (Optional)

Method

Make the dressing by combing all the ingredients in a mixing jar and shake it till the oil and the other liquid emulsifies. Keep it in the fridge.



Cut the watermelon lengthwise in the shape of a finger and arrange it like a cube on a plate. Add salt and pepper in each layer along with the dressing so every layer gets the same punch. Do three layers of watermelon and top it up with arugula leaves and throw the lychees around. Add some more cracked pepper, salt, and dressing.



Finish with some feta cheese. (If you don’t have feta, use freshly made paneer and add a little salt and lemon to it, and crumble it on top of the salad).



Serve chilled.

(Shared by Delhi-based Chef Tarun Sibal)