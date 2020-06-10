Ingredients

1/2 cup yellow onion, chopped

1/3 lb shaved rib-eye steak or chicken, sliced to approx. 1/8th inch thickness

2 slices American cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

9-inch Italian roll

Salt and pepper to taste



Method

1. In a large saute pan or on a griddle, add oil and heat to medium-high.

2. Add onions followed by a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook onions until soft (5 minutes), stirring occasionally.

3. Add the meat and a pinch of salt and pepper. Let each slice cook for roughly 45 seconds, then flip and cook for another 30 seconds.

4. Add slices of cheese on top of steak and cover to melt cheese (10 seconds).

5. Transfer steak, onions, and cheese onto sliced Italian roll. Enjoy!

(Contributed by the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau)