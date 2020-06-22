Kuliye Ki Chaat



Ingredients

1 cup seasonal fruits, cut into squares

1 cup seasonal vegetables cut into squares

1/4 cup black eyed peas, boiled

1/2 cup California walnuts, chopped roughly

2 tablespoons fresh pomegranate seeds

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon chaat masala

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

1. Place all the fruits and vegetables on a serving plate. Squeeze the lemon juice and sprinkle salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala.

3. Add black eyed peas, pomegranate seeds, chopped California walnuts, and mix.

4. Serve immediately.

(Shared by California Walnuts)