Recipe: These grilled peaches make for a quick and easy dessert
Grilled Peaches with ricotta, walnuts & honey
Ingredients
Peaches
4 medium ripe peaches, halved, pit removed
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
Assembly
1/2 cup ricotta
1/2 cup California walnuts
1/4 cup honey
4 fresh mint sprigs
Preparations
1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Place walnuts on a baking sheet. Toast walnuts for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven. Roughly chop when cool.
Peaches
1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Clean and lightly oil your grill. Brush each peach half with oil (or spray with cooking spray) on both sides.
2. Grill peaches cut down for 4-5 minutes until grill marks form. Flip with tongs and grill another 1-2 minutes until peaches are slightly tender. Remove peaches from grill and place on a large plate.
Assembly
1. To serve, place two peach halves on a plate or in a small bowl. Top each half with ricotta and chopped toasted walnuts.
Drizzle with honey and garnish with mint. Serve warm.
(Shared by California Walnuts.)