Grilled Peaches with ricotta, walnuts & honey



Ingredients

Peaches

4 medium ripe peaches, halved, pit removed

1 teaspoon vegetable oil



Assembly

1/2 cup ricotta

1/2 cup California walnuts

1/4 cup honey

4 fresh mint sprigs

Preparations

1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Place walnuts on a baking sheet. Toast walnuts for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven. Roughly chop when cool.



Peaches

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Clean and lightly oil your grill. Brush each peach half with oil (or spray with cooking spray) on both sides.

2. Grill peaches cut down for 4-5 minutes until grill marks form. Flip with tongs and grill another 1-2 minutes until peaches are slightly tender. Remove peaches from grill and place on a large plate.



Assembly

1. To serve, place two peach halves on a plate or in a small bowl. Top each half with ricotta and chopped toasted walnuts.

Drizzle with honey and garnish with mint. Serve warm.

(Shared by California Walnuts.)