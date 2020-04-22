Given the fact that food aggregators will remain temporarily shut until further notice, we thought we will speak to the chefs from some of the most popular outlets in the city- and get you the recipes of their much-loved snacks such that your 5 pm tea time isn’t compromised! Chef Kuldeep Nihari, from Proxy Bar and Cafe, says, “I thought something crunchy and spicy would do the trick as it can be shared by all the members of the family. So Crispy Onion Rings with a desi twist work well and you can make it from ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen.” He added that he chose Gongura as it is a part of the local cuisine. Aneesh Ashok, Chef De Cuisine of SodaBottleOpenerWala, meanwhile gave us the recipe for the Adhu Tedu Baby Corn Fry. “This was one of the most popular dishes in our former menus,” he says. So look up these easy recipes and enjoy chai time at home and hopefully make your Quarantine time a little better!

Chef Kuldeep Nihari

Crispy Onion Ring With Gongura Cream by Chef Kuldeep Nahari

Ingredients:

Onions: Four onions, peeled

Panko bread crumbs: 200-300 grams

Besan (gram flour): 250 grams

Salt: To taste

Turmeric: Two teaspoon

Deggi mirchi powder: Four teaspoon

Chilli flakes: Three tablespoon

Maida (refined flour): Four tablespoon

Cornflour: 100 grams

Crushed black pepper: To taste

Oregano dry: Three tablespoon

Mayonnaise: Five tablespoon

Gongura pickle: Three Tablespoon

Oil: 150 millilitre

Method:

Take the peeled onions and cut them vertically to get round pieces.

Separate the round pieces of the onions and soak them in ice-cold water for 15 minutes.

While the onions are getting soaked, make a batter to coat them. For the batter, take the besan, turmeric powder, deggi mirch powder and salt to taste. Combine the mixture with water. Whisk the batter well until there are no lumps and the batter.

Take the onion rings out of the water and pat them dry.

Dust the onion rings with maida and cornflour, then dip it in the besan batter.

Make a dry panko mixture by combining panko breadcrumbs, salt and pepper to taste, chilli flakes and dry oregano.

Take the maida coated onion rings, coat them with the besan batter and transfer it to the crumb mixture. Shake the excess off to give it an even coating.

Repeat the same with all the maida coated onion rings and fry them in hot oil until golden brown.

To pair the onion rings with a condiment, prepare a sauce by whisking the mayonnaise and of gongura pickle. Whisk well until there are no lumps left.

Chef Aneesh Ashok







Adu Tedu Baby Corn Fry by Chef Aneesh Ashok

Ingredients:

Baby corn: 125 grams

Corn flour: 35 grams

Rice flour: Seven grams

Refined flour: 15 grams

Lemon juice: 10 millilitre

Salt: To taste

Deggi Mitch: Eight grams

Chaat masala: 1gm

Water: 30 grams

Green chilli paste: Two grams

Oil to fry

Adu Tedu Baby Corn Fry

Method:

Wash the baby corn under running water properly.

Cut them into long strips.

Marinate the dry flour with the spices mentioned (in the list of ingredients) and make a batter.

Heat the oil to moderate temperature (180°c).

Dip the washed and dried baby corn in batter one by one and deep fry it till it looks crispy.

Remove them, place them on a tissue paper to extract excess oil if any.

Serve them with mint chutney or mayonnaise.